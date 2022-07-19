Win Stuff
Rep. Bennie Thompson tests positive for COVID-19

(Source: WMC)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Congressman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) has tested positive for COVID-19.

Thompson issued the following statement after receiving a positive test result for COVID-19:

Thompson also stressed the importance of vaccinations to, “protect yourself and do our part.”

