Police search for missing Richland man last seen in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -A missing Richland man was last seen in Hattiesburg.

Trey Ian Soule, 40, was last seen on July 12 when he was dropped off at Christian Services on East 2nd Street in Hattiesburg.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, Soule is 5 ft. 6 in. tall and weighs around 140 lbs. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, black shorts and blue shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact Hattiesburg Police.

