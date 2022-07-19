Petal schools get ready to welcome back students

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - With students getting ready to return to the school halls, the Petal School District has some new faculty and guidelines for the 2022-2023 school year.

This year, Petal is using a staggered start date for the first days of school. On Friday, July 22, Petal students in grades K-8 with last names A-L and all freshmen will have their first day. Then on Monday, July 25, K-8 students with last names M-Z and the remainder of high school students will have their first day. Finally, all students will go to school together on Tuesday, July 26.

New Faculty

Students will see new faculty faces, with Petal High school recently welcoming its new principal, Tyler Watkins, and new assistant principal, Scott Tyson.

Watkins, a 2006 Petal graduate, will join the Panthers after serving as principal at the Petal Middle School for the last two years.

Tyson moves to Petal High School after serving as assistant principal for the past seven years at South Jones High School.

Petal Middle School also welcomed a new principal with the hiring of Joel Bowman. He previously served as the assistant principal and the assistant director of career and technical education at Petal High School for the last five years.

Additionally, Kelli Ruth, a 25-year educator, will be the new assistant principal at Petal Primary School. She moves to Petal after spending the last 20 years in the Lamar County School District.

School Lunch Program

Other changes include ending the USDA school nutritional program expansion, which allowed all students, regardless of household income, to receive free meals.

The federal government approved the temporary expansion to help meet nutritional needs during COVID, but congress allowed it to expire in June of this year.

As a result, the district will revert to pricing meals under the previous guidelines.

Paid Breakfast- $2.00

Paid Lunch- $3.00

Reduced Breakfast- $.30

Reduced Lunch- $.40

Students who qualify for free or reduced meals must complete the online meal application.

Families can also contact the Child Nutrition Office at 601-545-3020 for further questions or assistance.

