Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Blood Bowl 2022
Advertisement

Petal schools get ready to welcome back students

With students getting ready to return to the school halls, the Petal School District has some new faculty and guidelines for the 2022-2023 school year.
By Marissa McCardell
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - With students getting ready to return to the school halls, the Petal School District has some new faculty and guidelines for the 2022-2023 school year.

This year, Petal is using a staggered start date for the first days of school. On Friday, July 22, Petal students in grades K-8 with last names A-L and all freshmen will have their first day. Then on Monday, July 25, K-8 students with last names M-Z and the remainder of high school students will have their first day. Finally, all students will go to school together on Tuesday, July 26.

New Faculty

Students will see new faculty faces, with Petal High school recently welcoming its new principal, Tyler Watkins, and new assistant principal, Scott Tyson.

Watkins, a 2006 Petal graduate, will join the Panthers after serving as principal at the Petal Middle School for the last two years.

Tyson moves to Petal High School after serving as assistant principal for the past seven years at South Jones High School.

Petal Middle School also welcomed a new principal with the hiring of Joel Bowman. He previously served as the assistant principal and the assistant director of career and technical education at Petal High School for the last five years.

Additionally, Kelli Ruth, a 25-year educator, will be the new assistant principal at Petal Primary School. She moves to Petal after spending the last 20 years in the Lamar County School District.

School Lunch Program

Other changes include ending the USDA school nutritional program expansion, which allowed all students, regardless of household income, to receive free meals.

The federal government approved the temporary expansion to help meet nutritional needs during COVID, but congress allowed it to expire in June of this year.

As a result, the district will revert to pricing meals under the previous guidelines.

  • Paid Breakfast- $2.00
  • Paid Lunch- $3.00
  • Reduced Breakfast- $.30
  • Reduced Lunch- $.40

Students who qualify for free or reduced meals must complete the online meal application. 

Families can also contact the Child Nutrition Office at 601-545-3020 for further questions or assistance.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Walmart announced Sunday morning that its store in Hattiesburg off U.S. 49 will be closed "till...
Hattiesburg Walmart on U.S. 49 closed until July 23
Barnes is currently in custody at the Covington County Jail where he is waiting for his initial...
Landscaper arrested after stabbing customer’s grandson in Hot Coffee
Crain is the first winner from Hernando in the program's 73 year history.
Miss Hernando becomes Miss Hospitality
Mechanical issues had most of the track crossings in Ellisville blocked by a stalled train...
Train stopped throughout Ellisville
Parents of Mississippi 5-year-old arrested after child went missing for hours
Parents of Mississippi 5-year-old arrested after child went missing for hours

Latest News

With the new school year right around the corner, Lamar County Superintendent Steven Hampton...
Hampton gives Lamar County back-to-school preview
6pm Headlines 7/18
6pm Headlines 7/18
Petal schools get ready to welcome back students
Petal schools get ready to welcome back students
10pm Headlines 7/18
10pm Headlines 7/18