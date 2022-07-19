Mt. Gilead Improve Water issues boil water notice due to pump test

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - A boil water notice has been issued for residents in Columbia.

According to the Mt. Gilead Improve Water Association, the notice is in effect as a pump test is being done at this time.

Customers who live at the intersection of Improve Road to the intersection of Rocky Branch Road, including Rocky Branch east of Improve Road, to the intersection of Christian Union Road and Improve Road and the intersection of Strickland Road and Improve Road including all adjacent roads, will be affected by the notice.

James Allen Anderson, an operator for the water association, says the notice will affect around 200 customers.

