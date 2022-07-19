Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Blood Bowl 2022
Advertisement

Mt. Gilead Improve Water issues boil water notice due to pump test

James Allen Anderson, an operator for the water association, says the notice will affect around...
James Allen Anderson, an operator for the water association, says the notice will affect around 200 customers.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - A boil water notice has been issued for residents in Columbia.

According to the Mt. Gilead Improve Water Association, the notice is in effect as a pump test is being done at this time.

Customers who live at the intersection of Improve Road to the intersection of Rocky Branch Road, including Rocky Branch east of Improve Road, to the intersection of Christian Union Road and Improve Road and the intersection of Strickland Road and Improve Road including all adjacent roads, will be affected by the notice.

James Allen Anderson, an operator for the water association, says the notice will affect around 200 customers.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Barnes is currently in custody at the Covington County Jail where he is waiting for his initial...
Landscaper arrested after stabbing customer’s grandson in Hot Coffee
Walmart announced Sunday morning that its store in Hattiesburg off U.S. 49 will be closed "till...
Hattiesburg Walmart on U.S. 49 closed until July 23
Parents of Mississippi 5-year-old arrested after child went missing for hours
Parents of Mississippi 5-year-old arrested after child went missing for hours
Report: Officer-involved shooting occurs while authorities respond to suicide call in Natchez
Anthony Stingley, 28, of Hattiesburg, Forrest County, Miss.
MBI cancels Silver Alert after Hattiesburg man found safe

Latest News

The Mississippi Department of Human Services, in partnership with the Broadband Expansion and...
Miss. SNAP households eligible for Affordable Connectivity Program
The case is still being investigated by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department and the...
MBI, Wayne Co. Sheriff’s Department investigating Monday morning shooting
Judge Deborah Gambrell Chambers (left) receives the Judicial Excellence Award on July 15. New...
Judge Deborah Gambrell Chambers receives Judicial Excellence Award
Rep. Bennie Thompson tests positive for COVID-19, White House hearing continues in his absence