Mississippi Blood Bowl 2022 kicks off with Hattiesburg blood drive

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - WDAM has once again teamed up with Vitalant to host the Mississippi Blood Bowl.

The Blood Bowl is an annual, week-long campaign to encourage the Pine Belt community to donate blood, which is currently in critically short supply.

“Across the nation, we have about two days’ worth of blood on the shelves,” said Bethany Rigney, account manager for Vitalant. “That has affected the Pine Belt in a way that’s been kind of tragic as well.”

The first blood drive was on Monday, July 18, in the parking lot of Miskelly’s Hattiesburg location.

The next drive will be on Tuesday, July 19, at the Cameron Center in Laurel from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

