Miss. SNAP households eligible for Affordable Connectivity Program

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - As Mississippi students prepare to return to the classroom in August, digital connectivity will play a key role in preparing students for the workplace of tomorrow.

The Mississippi Department of Human Services, in partnership with the Broadband Expansion and Accessibility of Mississippi, is working to spread awareness about the Affordable Connectivity Program, which is a Federal Communications Commission program.

“BEAM encourages all who are eligible to take advantage of ACP,” said Sally Doty, BEAM director. “Connectivity is such a vital part of education, healthcare, and the workforce today. We want all Mississippians to be connected and a part of today’s digital world of opportunities.”

This program is for eligible households struggling to afford internet service. the long-term benefits are expected to help lower broadband service costs for households.

Those eligible for the Affordable Connectivity Program can receive up to $30 off their broadband service per month and up to $75 off their service if they live on tribal lands.

Benefits include a $100 discount per household on a one-time purchase of a computer, laptop or tablet if the household contributes between $10 - $50 to the purchase through a participating broadband provider.

A household is eligible if one member of the household meets at least one of the following criteria:

Has an income that is at or below 200% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines;

Participates in certain assistance programs, such as SNAP, Medicaid, Federal Public Housing Assistance, SSI, WIC or Lifeline;

Participates in one of several tribal-specific programs, such as Bureau of Indian Affairs General Assistance, Tribal Head Start (only households meeting the relevant income qualifying standard), Tribal TANF or Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations;

Is approved to receive benefits under the free and reduced-price school lunch program or the school breakfast program, including through the USDA Community Eligibility Provision;

Received a Federal Pell Grant during the current award year; or

Meets the eligibility criteria for a participating broadband provider’s existing low-income program.

“Connecting Mississippians to tangible help today to create lasting hope for tomorrow is the mission of the Mississippi Department of Human Services,” said Robert G. (Bob) Anderson, MDHS executive director. “Internet connectivity in the home is an essential resource in preparing students for the workforce of tomorrow.”

Eligible households can enroll through a participating broadband provider or by going to AffordableConnectivity.gov to submit an online application. Residents can also print a mail-in application and contact their preferred participating broadband provider and select a plan.

For more information about the Affordable Connectivity Program, please visit www.fcc.gov/ACP or call 877-384-2575 between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. ET any day of the week.

To learn more about other utility assistance programs, click HERE.

To determine if you are eligible for SNAP benefits, click HERE.

