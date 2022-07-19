Advertisement

Mega Millions jackpot hits $555 million

Miss Lottery hits $555 million jackpot
Miss Lottery hits $555 million jackpot(MGN)
By Garrett Busby
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mega Millions jackpot has increased to an estimated amount of $555 million, with an estimated cash value of $316.9 million, the Mississippi Lottery announced on Tuesday.

The jackpot is the fifth largest in Mega Millions history, with the largest jackpot reaching $1.537 billion in October 2018.

The jackpot for the Wednesday, July 20 drawing is up to $101 million with an estimated cash value of $58.7 million.

Tuesday evening’s drawings include the Mississippi Match 5 jackpot worth $238,000.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barnes is currently in custody at the Covington County Jail where he is waiting for his initial...
Landscaper arrested after stabbing customer’s grandson in Hot Coffee
Walmart announced Sunday morning that its store in Hattiesburg off U.S. 49 will be closed "till...
Hattiesburg Walmart on U.S. 49 closed until July 23
Parents of Mississippi 5-year-old arrested after child went missing for hours
Parents of Mississippi 5-year-old arrested after child went missing for hours
Report: Officer-involved shooting occurs while authorities respond to suicide call in Natchez
Anthony Stingley, 28, of Hattiesburg, Forrest County, Miss.
MBI cancels Silver Alert after Hattiesburg man found safe

Latest News

The Mississippi Department of Human Services, in partnership with the Broadband Expansion and...
Miss. SNAP households eligible for Affordable Connectivity Program
James Allen Anderson, an operator for the water association, says the notice will affect around...
Mt. Gilead Improve Water issues boil water notice due to pump test
The case is still being investigated by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department and the...
MBI, Wayne Co. Sheriff’s Department investigating Monday morning shooting
Judge Deborah Gambrell Chambers (left) receives the Judicial Excellence Award on July 15. New...
Judge Deborah Gambrell Chambers receives Judicial Excellence Award