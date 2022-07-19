Judge Deborah Gambrell Chambers receives Judicial Excellence Award

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Judge Deborah J. Gambrell Chambers, of Hattiesburg, received the 2022 Judicial Excellence Award.

The award was presented during the annual business session at the Mississippi Bar Convention on Friday.

The Bar’s Board of Commissioners established the Judicial Excellence Award to recognize judges who exceed the call of their judicial office. Recipients exemplify judicial excellence through leadership in advancing the quality and efficiency of justice and possess high ideals, character and integrity.

Judge Gambrell Chambers received this honor for her outstanding leadership, efficiency in the field of jurisprudence and character and integrity. The Board of Bar Commissioners noted that Judge Gambrell Chambers served with distinction for the past 11 years.

In 2011, Gov. Haley Barber appointed her as a Chancellor for the 10th Chancery Court District. She currently is Senior Chancellor of the 10th Chancery, which includes Forrest, Lamar, Marion, Pearl River and Perry counties.

During her tenure, she has spearheaded efforts to enhance courtroom safety and security measures throughout her district and realigned court staffing priorities to improve the efficiency of court operations and the administration of justice.

She has served on the Access to Justice Commission, Committee on Professional Responsibility and is a Mississippi Bar Foundation Fellow.

She served as president of the South Central Bar Association in 2000, was inducted into the University of Southern Mississippi Hall of Fame in 2014, and served on USM’s Dubard School Advisory Board 2010-2011. She received the Mississippi Volunteer Lawyers Project’s Beacon of Justice Award in 2019 for her leadership in promoting and supporting equal access to justice. She has been a leader in organizing free legal clinics to assist the poor in the 10th Chancery District.

Judge Gambrell Chambers has served as an active member of the Mississippi Bar for 43 years. In 1978, she established the Gambrell Law Firm where she engaged in general practice for 31 years. She served as a Justice Court Judge for Forrest County from 1980-2011.

She graduated from the University of Southern Mississippi in 1972 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Political Science. She earned her Juris Doctorate from the Mississippi College School of Law in 1978.

A photo is attached for your consideration. Caption: Judge Deborah Gambrell Chambers, at left, receives the Judicial Excellence Award on July 15. New Mississippi Bar President Blake Teller presented the award.

