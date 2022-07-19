Jones County Supervisors discuss ARPA money allocations

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Board of Supervisors meeting had full attendance this morning, July 18, with residents voicing their concerns about how the board is allocating the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money.

The board received $13.2 million from the federal government for COVID relief. They were allowed to declare $10 million in lost revenue, and the remaining $5 million is to be allocated between the county’s five beats for infrastructure improvements.

Chief Administrative Officer and Board Attorney Danielle Ashley said today’s meeting concerned the second allocation of the ARPA money.

“Five million dollars of that money can be used for the legal purpose that the board determines, so they were expressing concern over how the money’s been divided up,” said Ashley.

The $5 million left was originally supposed to be divided based on the number of county road miles per beat. However, this plan left fewer funds to the communities in Beat 1 and Beat 5.

“It looks, and it sounds, and by the numbers, it just doesn’t seem fair,” said Beat 5 Supervisor Travares Comegys.

Comegys said that, due to citizen’s concerns, he made the board aware of a possible injunction filing if this discrepancy isn’t resolved.

“The notice pretty much just tells our board, it tells whoever else that wants to know, that you can’t do that with federal dollars,” said Comegys. “They have to be given out evenly.”

Comegys said the possible injunction cites a Title VI violation from the Civil Rights Act of 1964. Title VI prohibits discrimination based on race, color or national origin for programs and activities receiving federal financial assistance.

“The only way that I can correct the situation, or any other area that I take on, (is with funding that is) needed to support these areas, and that’s why our federal government sent this money to help us out in times like this,” said Comegys. “And so for beat 5, to only receive 2% is almost criminal.”

For now, the board tabled the federal relief money until the next meeting on August 1.

However, Comegys said he hopes the injunction doesn’t have to be filed. “The hope is, and what I think should happen is, that (the board will) go back to the drawing board,” said Comegys. “There’s definitely ways that we can come together on a resolution on it, and it’s kinda pretty simple. The way the math is simple. We got $5 million, and we got five beats, so that math is simple.”

The next meeting will be in Laurel on August 1.

