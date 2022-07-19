Hot Coffee stabbing suspect charged with aggravated assault, burglary

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Charges have been filed against a landscaper who stabbed a man in the Hot Coffee community Monday.

The Covington County Sheriff’s Office charged 58-year-old Larry Barnes Jr., of Mount Olive, with one count of aggravated assault and one count of burglary Tuesday.

According to the Covington County Sheriff’s Office, Barnes is currently in the Covington County Jail where he is waiting for his initial appearance in court. (Covington County Sheriff's Office)

Barnes was arrested by CCSO Monday after an incident where he allegedly stabbed Lee Broadus, 42, when he was demanding payment from Broadus’ grandmother for mowing her lawn days earlier.

Covington County Sheriff Darrell Perkins says Broadus was taken to a local hospital by an ambulance to be treated for his injuries.

