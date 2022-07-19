The heat will continue to build over the next several days

This evening will be partly cloudy as temperatures fall into the mid 80s. Overnight lows will be in the mid 70s.

Tomorrow will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 90s. The humidity will make it feel like 103-106° with the Heat Index.

Thursday and Friday will be hot and humid. A few hit-or-miss afternoon t-storms can’t be ruled out. Highs will be in the mid 90s for both days with partly cloudy skies. Heat Indices will be between 106-110°.

This weekend will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 90s and heat indices between 106-109°.

