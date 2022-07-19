Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Blood Bowl 2022
Advertisement

Hattiesburg man wanted for commercial burglary

Letrail Leggins, 36, of Hattiesburg, has an active warrant for one count of commercial burglary...
Letrail Leggins, 36, of Hattiesburg, has an active warrant for one count of commercial burglary in connection to an incident that occurred on July 17 at a business along North 40th Avenue.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Police are searching for a Hattiesburg man in connection to an ongoing commercial burglary investigation.

Letrail Leggins, 36, of Hattiesburg, has an active warrant for one count of commercial burglary in connection to an incident that occurred on July 17 at a business along North 40th Avenue.

The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating Leggins.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts should contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Barnes is currently in custody at the Covington County Jail where he is waiting for his initial...
Landscaper arrested after stabbing customer’s grandson in Hot Coffee
Walmart announced Sunday morning that its store in Hattiesburg off U.S. 49 will be closed "till...
Hattiesburg Walmart on U.S. 49 closed until July 23
Parents of Mississippi 5-year-old arrested after child went missing for hours
Parents of Mississippi 5-year-old arrested after child went missing for hours
Christopher Channing Russell, 37 (left), and Wendy Nicole Strange (right), 41, both of Petal,...
2 arrested after meth, firearm seized during drug bust in Sunrise
Report: Officer-involved shooting occurs while authorities respond to suicide call in Natchez

Latest News

According to the Covington County Sheriff’s Office, Barnes is currently in the Covington County...
Hot Coffee stabbing suspect charged with aggravated assault, burglary
Stolen truck reported in Laurel
Stolen truck reported in Laurel
The Club’s inaugural STEAM Camp is happening at the multi-purpose building at the Collins...
Covington Co. Boys & Girls Club hosts first STEAM Camp
Miss Lottery hits $555 million jackpot
Mega Millions jackpot hits $555 million