Hattiesburg man wanted for commercial burglary

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Police are searching for a Hattiesburg man in connection to an ongoing commercial burglary investigation.

Letrail Leggins, 36, of Hattiesburg, has an active warrant for one count of commercial burglary in connection to an incident that occurred on July 17 at a business along North 40th Avenue.

The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating Leggins.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts should contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

