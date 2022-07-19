Hampton gives Lamar County back-to-school preview

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Balancing 18 different schools would be a challenging task for many, but it comes naturally for Lamar County administrators.

With the new school year right around the corner, Lamar County Superintendent Steven Hampton said students should expect changes when classes start on Thursday and Friday, July 21 and 22.

New Elementary Schools

In the Oak Grove community, Pre-K through 5th-grade students previously attended three separate schools.

The Lamar County School Board, however, voted to consolidate the grades into three new Pre-K through 5th-grade elementary schools. Hampton said the change should bring more consistency to students’ early educational years.

“We’re realigning our elementary schools, and instead of having students go pre-K, kindergarten, grade one, then go to a different school and having three different elementary schools, we will have three pre-K-five schools where students will spend six years at one campus,” said Hampton.

School Security

In response to increased attacks on school campuses across the country, Hampton said the district is working on adding to their campus security.

However, he added that not all of the new security measures would be advertised like other changes.

“It’s like an iceberg. You only see about 10% outside of the water,” said Hampton. “I want our parents to know that 90% of what’s underneath the water, there’s a lot that goes on. Safety is always number one. Before we even teach a lesson, we make sure our students are safe, our faculty is safe, and our schools are safe.”

J-ROTC

Another change is the addition of J-ROTC programs at all four Lamar County High Schools - Oak Grove, Purvis, Sumrall and Lumberton.

Hampton said that J-ROTC is an excellent way for students to learn more about joining the military after high school or leadership skills that can also benefit civilian careers.

Consistent Leadership

Even though Lamar County is one of the biggest school districts in the state, Hampton said the one area they had very little change was its staffing and leadership.

“One thing I’m very pleased with is the consistency of our staff,” said Hampton. “We had very little turnover this year as far as our teaching staff and our administration. We have one new administrator, and so that consistency is gonna allow us to continue progress to fixing the learning loss due to COVID.”

He added that consistency is the key to success in Lamar County.

