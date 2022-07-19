Habitat for Humanity of the Pine Belt to host ‘Homeownership Classes’

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - One Pine Belt organization is building opportunities for families one brick at a time.

With its home ownership classes beginning August 13, Habitat for Humanity is setting a goal to help more people become homeowners.

Alexis Folse, faith relations coordinator and family services manager for Habitat, said she believes it is essential to empower families through home ownership.

“There are three main things we look for someone to qualify to be a partner family,” said Folse. “The first thing we look for is someone who has a need for housing. The second thing we look for is someone who is willing to partner with us. That is a really big thing at Habitat, and the third thing we look for is the ability to pay a monthly mortgage.”

Several projects were put on hold due to Covid-19, but Habitat organizers said they’re back and ready to begin work.

Executive Director Michael Pascarella said she encourages the community to come to the homeownership orientation meetings, regardless of their eligibility status.

Folse added that people could expect to see a lot of helpful content and information made available.

“It’s kind of like a Habitat 101, just for the general public to come and get some more information about our organization,” said Folse. “We discuss different things as far as qualifications to join our program.”

Pascarella said that he is incredibly excited to meet with possible new volunteers.

“What we do to create affordable housing is to use volunteers,” said Pascarella. “We cut down on labor costs on our houses, which really helps in the long run at the end. When we close on the house with our families, they only pay what’s put into the house.”

The homeownership orientation will be at Forrest General Hospital beginning August 13, and more information is available on the Habitat for Humanity of the Pine Belt Facebook page.

