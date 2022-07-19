First Bridge hosts ‘Family Health and Resource Fair’ in Petal

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - To help families prepare for the incoming school year, the First Bridge Nonprofit Organization in Petal held a Family Health and Resource Fair on Monday, July 18.

First Baptist Petal Church hosted the event, where kids from the local community had the opportunity to get health screenings, uniforms, haircuts and school supplies.

First Bridge Chairman Melanie Blanton said the fair helps make the beginning of the school year easier for parents and their children.

“They’ll get all the things that they need to start school fresh and feeling like everyone else there,” said Blanton. “They get a haircut. Girls can get manicures. They get dental and vision screenings as well. All of these resources come together to impact these children’s and families’ lives that literally changes their school year.”

Petal Optometrist Dr. Paul Moreno said he was happy to help the students and check their vision before the school year.

“All of the healthcare providers and all the other just general providers here and corporations really care about Petal kids, and this is just one of the ways that we show it,” said Moreno. “It’s spending our time, our Monday, here and hanging out with these kids and giving them the best care that we can.”

The organization will continue to offer screenings, resources and supplies for anyone who missed the Family Health and Resource Fair today.

To learn more, call First Bridge to set up an appointment at 601-545-3198 anytime after Monday, July 25th.

