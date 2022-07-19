Win Stuff
FBI, AG’s Office join search for Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee

By Josh Carter
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - The Oxford Field Office of the FBI and the Mississippi Attorney General’ s Office have now joined the search for missing Ole Miss student, Jimmie “Jay” Lee. They will be providing “additional resources and assistance where needed.”

In addition to their help, officers are continuing to follow up on all tips. Additional video footage has also been obtained and reviewed, according to a Tuesday update by the Oxford Police Department.

Lee, 20, was last seen the morning of July 8 at The Campus Walk apartments. His car was recovered the following Monday at an Oxford towing company. Police say Bandit Towing has been “helpful and accommodating.”

Lee’s vehicle has since been taken to the state’s crime laboratory for processing.

Police believe Lee was visiting someone before he went missing. CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for any information that leads to Lee being found.

