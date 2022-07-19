Father apologizes for attacking son’s killer

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WACH) - A South Carolina father apologized after attacking the man who pleaded guilty to killing his son in court.

The father, Willie Fields, was taken to jail and later released. He said he was sorry after he was captured on surveillance video attacking his son’s killer inside of an Orangeburg County courtroom last week.

Fields’ attorney, Justin Bamberg, released a statement on the family’s behalf saying Fields and his family are “extremely apologetic for his outburst, and he is asking for prayers and support during this difficult time in their lives.”

“No father should have to bury his innocent son. Mr. Fields is not a criminal. He is a victim of senseless violence that occurs far too often in our communities,” Bamberg said.

Fields was charged with third-degree assault and battery and was found in contempt of court after he was seen punching Lindy Jones from behind and tackling him to the ground as other family members were addressing the court.

Officers had to pull the men apart.

The day before the hearing, the Orangeburg Times and Democrat, reported Jones pleaded guilty to killing Fields’ 18-year-old son, Willie Antoine Fields, in 2019.

An incident report from the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office says after the attack, Fields was taken to the Orangeburg County Jail and was released on bond.

The report also mentions Jones, who was named as a victim in this scenario, did not want to pursue charges against Fields.

“It’s definitely tragic and a hardship, and I got my prayers sent all the way for them,” Fields’ cousin said.

According to a Facebook post from Bamberg, Fields’ and his wife will be attending grief counseling.

Fields will appear in front of a judge next week.

