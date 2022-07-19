Win Stuff
Covington Co. Boys & Girls Club hosts first STEAM Camp

By Charles Herrington
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - About two dozen students in Covington County are taking part in fun science experiments and other activities at a first-ever summer camp hosted by the Covington County Boys & Girls Club.

The Club’s inaugural STEAM Camp is happening at the multi-purpose building at the Collins Industrial Park.

The camp began Monday and wraps up on Friday, and It’s open to children ages 6-16.

Activities centered around how the human digestive system works and rocket technology were on the agenda for Tuesday.

Certified teachers, teacher assistants and other volunteers are staffing the camp.

It’s held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day.

