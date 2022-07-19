Win Stuff
Columbia teachers are busy preparing to welcome new students

By Tia McKenzie
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 7:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - The Columbia Public School District will kick off the new school year on Thursday, July 21, and teachers are busy gearing up for the week ahead.

At Columbia Primary, kindergarten classrooms are full of colors, crayons and crafts as teachers, like Stacy Gerald, prepare for the new faces they’ll soon meet.

“I’m all about having fun, and the more you make learning fun, the better they’re going to see learning,” said Gerald.

Fellow teacher, Leanne Bilbo, said she believes making learning fun and enjoyable can help kids who are a bit uneasy in their new environment.

She also wanted to remind parents to keep a few tips and tricks in mind to help students succeed.

“Make sure you’re checking book bags and folders every day because the things we do in class, we build on daily,” said Bilbo. “If you can pull it out every afternoon and just look and say, ‘Hey, show me what you did. Ooh, I like this paper,’ to reinforce that it is important. I believe it makes the kids feel proud of what they do, and it helps them to focus on ‘Oh, this means something. I’ve got to continue to learn.’”

Bilbo and Gerald both said that going over numbers, shapes, and sight words at home will help the little scholars as they transition into a new stage.

“The more you read to your child, the better their vocabulary will be,” said Gerald. “And, the more they’re going to be interested in reading, the more they see you reading.”

Meet the teacher will be on Tuesday, July 19, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Parents are encouraged to bring their children and school supplies.

More information is available on the Columbia Public Schools website.

