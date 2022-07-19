Win Stuff
Cannabis cultivation facility could operate in commercial zone in Gautier

According to city officials, medical marijuana cultivation is only allowed in agricultural or industrial zones.
By WLOX Staff and Josh Jackson
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Trevor Kinney has lived in Mississippi all of his life, but months after medical marijuana was legalized in his home state, it’s still hard for him to fathom.

“No, I thought we’d be one of the last ones to do it,” he said. “I was genuinely surprised.”

Soon, a cultivation facility could be operating near his home. Gautier city council members are voting Tuesday night to potentially approve a special exception to turn a building on Ladnier Road into a large greenhouse.

“I believe that it could be a good thing for a lot of people,” Kinney said.

The cannabis cultivation facility will be located at 3100 Ladnier Road. That’s down the street from Emma Patterson-Carter’s home. She’s also hoping the greenhouse gets the green light.

“Yeah, of course, obviously,” she said. “I am aware that they probably have doubts with the younger people in the community, but I feel like it’s not fair to deny access to the older people who need it just because of the off chance that they feel like the stigma is too much.”

Research shows many medical marijuana benefits, including reducing anxiety and inflammation. Medical professionals said it also helps kill cancer cells and slow tumor growth.

“I work at Smoke Screen Vape Store right here in Gautier,” Kinney said. “We sell CBD and Delta-8 products now. People come in all the time telling me it’s great for them and does wonders for them. People’s mental health can improve from it. It can actually find out what health benefits it does have.”

According to city officials, medical marijuana cultivation is only allowed in agricultural or industrial zones. However, it can be allowed in commercial zones with council approval.

