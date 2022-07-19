Win Stuff
07/19 Ryan’s “Drier, but Hotter” Tuesday Morning Forecast

Fewer showers, but more dangerous heat in the days ahead.
07/19 Ryan's "Drier, but Hotter" Tuesday Morning Forecast
By Ryan Mahan
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 8:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Good morning, Pine Belt!

Heat Advisories return to the area today, and I expect we’ll see them stick around for most of the rest of the week as well. We’re also starting to see our “afternoon shower” pattern breaking up a bit, with a few left today but none for tomorrow. That means not many cooling showers out there today, so don’t count on any relief from the heat. In fact, expect the heat index to linger between 105 and 110 degrees all week long. Friday is the only day with a greater than 20% rain chance, and even then it isn’t looking concerning. I have a 50% chance for now, but it’ll more likely fall to between 30-40% before it’s all said and done...there just isn’t much moisture to work with. That means even on these “cooler” days, we’ll only see the high fall from the upper 90s to the mid 90s, continuing our trend of dangerous heat. So please, enjoy yourselves out there for the next several days, just remember to stay hydrated and take as many shady breaks as you can get away with!

