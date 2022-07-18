Win Stuff
Temperatures will be going up this week as another “Heat Bubble” develops

Patrick's Monday PM Forecast 7/18
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
This evening will be partly cloudy as temperatures fall into the mid 80s. Overnight lows will be in the mid 70s.

This week will be hot as another heat bubble builds up across the southeast.

Tomorrow will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 90s. The humidity will make it feel like 103-106° with the Heat Index. A stray shower can’t be ruled out.

Wednesday and Thursday will be hot and humid. Highs will be in the mid 90s for both day with partly cloudy skies. Heat Indices will be between 105-109°.

Friday will be partly cloudy with a few hit-or-miss afternoon t-storms. Highs will be in the mid 90s with heat indices between 106-109°.

This weekend will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 90s and heat indices between 106-109°.

