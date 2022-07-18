Win Stuff
Stringer Water Works issues boil water notice along CR 10

A boil water alert has been issued for communities south of County Road 10 in Stringer, MS.
A boil water alert has been issued for communities south of County Road 10 in Stringer, MS.(Source: Pixabay)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 4:28 PM CDT
STRINGER, Miss. (WDAM) - Stringer Water Works issued a boil water notice on July 18 for communities along County Road 10.

The impacted area includes CR 10 and every road south of CR 10, including State Route 533 and State Route 15.

The boil water notice is in effect until further notice.

For more information or questions, contact Stringer Water Works at (601) 649-2855.

