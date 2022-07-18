Stringer Water Works issues boil water notice along CR 10

STRINGER, Miss. (WDAM) - Stringer Water Works issued a boil water notice on July 18 for communities along County Road 10.

The impacted area includes CR 10 and every road south of CR 10, including State Route 533 and State Route 15.

The boil water notice is in effect until further notice.

For more information or questions, contact Stringer Water Works at (601) 649-2855.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.