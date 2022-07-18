‘Storytime at the Hattiesburg Zoo’ to be held on Fridays in August, September

Win Stuff
By Allen Brewer
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Once upon a time at a zoo, not so far away, a free storytime was held every Friday in August and September.

“Storytime at the Hattiesburg Zoo” are free events geared toward children, not yet in school, and their caregivers.

The storytimes will take place on Fridays: on Aug. 5, 12, 19 and 26 and on Sept. 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30.

Each storytime will have two reading sessions, which will be held at 10:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. Doors for the first session will open at 10:15 a.m.

Spots for each storytime session are limited. They will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

“Providing this free event for our community to enjoy is just one of the ways we give back to the Hattiesburg community,” said Jeremy Cumpton, director of conservation, education, and wildlife at the Hattiesburg Zoo.

A different book will be read each week, providing the opportunity for children to attend multiple storytime events.

In addition to the storytime, children will be able to participate in activities, such as animal encounters and education sessions.

Storytime will take place in the zoo’s education room, which is located before the ticket booth.

