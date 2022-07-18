Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Top Of Class
Advertisement

Report: Officer-involved shooting occurs while authorities respond to suicide call in Natchez

(Pixabay)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 6:31 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Natchez.

The incident happened early Monday morning near Jackson Street and Martin Luther King Street.

According to The Natchez Democrat, the shooting occurred while officers responded to a suicide call. No officers, they say, were injured.

Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry told the outlet that the victim was taken to Merit Health and that their condition was unknown.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walmart announced Sunday morning that its store in Hattiesburg off U.S. 49 will be closed "till...
Hattiesburg Walmart on U.S. 49 closed until July 23
2022 Miss Hospitality crowning getting nearer.
Miss Hernando becomes Miss Hospitality
Mechanical issues had most of the track crossings in Ellisville blocked by a stalled train...
Train stopped throughout Ellisville
Abortion Rights Protest in Hattiesburg
Abortion rights protest held in Hattiesburg
Lamar County's Sophie Pitts was crowned Distinguished Young Woman of Mississippi Saturday night...
Lamar County woman wins DYW crown

Latest News

Purvis has a new spot to cater to those who hanker for a cool remedy to a sweet tooth.
Brand new business sees success despite inflation
Purvis has a new spot to cater to those who hanker for a cool remedy to a sweet tooth.
International ice cream day celebrated at The Shoppe.
Shoes will be donated to people in developing countries.
Purvis Youth Sports to extend its shoe drive
New ‘988′ suicide hotline rolls out to help with mental health emergencies