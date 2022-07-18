Win Stuff
Purvis Youth Sports to extend its shoe drive

Youth shoe drive extended.
By Will Polston
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 9:16 PM CDT
PURVIS, Miss. (WDAM) - The Purvis Youth Sports shoe drive has been extended.

PYS now will be collecting new and gently used shoes of all kinds and sizes through the end of July as a part of their fundraiser.

Shoes will be distributed by Funds2Orgs to individuals in developing countries to establish micro-industries, providing an economic opportunity for individuals in need.

“We’re at about 25 bags and our goal is 160 bags,” PYS Booster Club spokesperson Katie Martin said. “There’s 25 shoes to a bag. So, we need everybody to really step up and clean up the closets.”

“When you get those kids ready to go back to school and realize those shoes are too small, bring them down to Purvis Youth Sports or give us a call and we can schedule to come pick those up.”

Any questions or concerns can be emailed to pysboosterclub@gmail.com

