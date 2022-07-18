Win Stuff
Police seek help locating missing Hattiesburg man

Ervin Johnson, 71, aka Porter, was last seen at a residence near May Avenue and Martin Luther...
Ervin Johnson, 71, aka Porter, was last seen at a residence near May Avenue and Martin Luther King Avenue wearing a black Columbia jacket and a red shirt.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department released a missing person alert on Monday, July 18 for Hub City resident.

Ervin Johnson, 71, aka Porter, is an African-American man standing around 5ft. 7in. tall with brown eyes and gray hair.

According to the HPD, he was last seen at a residence near May Avenue and Martin Luther King Avenue wearing a black Columbia jacket and a red shirt.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts, should contact the Hattiesburg Police Department.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

