Police seek help locating missing Hattiesburg man

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department released a missing person alert on Monday, July 18 for Hub City resident.

Ervin Johnson, 71, aka Porter, is an African-American man standing around 5ft. 7in. tall with brown eyes and gray hair.

According to the HPD, he was last seen at a residence near May Avenue and Martin Luther King Avenue wearing a black Columbia jacket and a red shirt.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts, should contact the Hattiesburg Police Department.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.