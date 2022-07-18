Win Stuff
MBI: Silver Alert issued for Hattiesburg man

Anthony Stingley, 28, of Hattiesburg, Forrest County, Miss.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 28-year-old Anthony Stingley, of Hattiesburg, Forrest County.

Stingley is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 300 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

PER MBI: The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 28-year-old Anthony Stingley of...

Posted by Hattiesburg Police Department (Official) on Saturday, July 16, 2022

According to officials, he was last seen on Friday, July 15, between 8:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. at St Dominic’s Hospital in Hinds County, walking in an unknown direction.

If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, contact the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.

Walmart announced Sunday morning that its store in Hattiesburg off U.S. 49 will be closed "till...
2022 Miss Hospitality crowning getting nearer.
Mechanical issues had most of the track crossings in Ellisville blocked by a stalled train...
Abortion Rights Protest in Hattiesburg
Lamar County's Sophie Pitts was crowned Distinguished Young Woman of Mississippi Saturday night...
Parents of Mississippi 5-year-old arrested after child went missing for hours
Report: Officer-involved shooting occurs while authorities respond to suicide call in Natchez
Purvis has a new spot to cater to those who hanker for a cool remedy for a sweet tooth.
Purvis has a new spot to cater to those who hanker for a cool remedy to a sweet tooth.
