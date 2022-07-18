MBI cancels Silver Alert after Hattiesburg man found safe

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - A Silver Alert has been canceled for a Hattiesburg man after he has been found safely

On Saturday, July 16, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for 28-year-old Anthony Stingley, of Hattiesburg, Forrest County.

Stingley is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 300 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

According to officials, he was last seen on Friday, July 15, between 8:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. at St Dominic’s Hospital in Hinds County, walking in an unknown direction.

