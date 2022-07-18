Win Stuff
MBI cancels Silver Alert after Hattiesburg man found safe

Anthony Stingley, 28, of Hattiesburg, Forrest County, Miss.
Anthony Stingley, 28, of Hattiesburg, Forrest County, Miss.(Mississippi Bureau of Investigation)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - A Silver Alert has been canceled for a Hattiesburg man after he has been found safely

On Saturday, July 16, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for 28-year-old Anthony Stingley, of Hattiesburg, Forrest County.

Stingley is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 300 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

PER MBI: The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 28-year-old Anthony Stingley of...

Posted by Hattiesburg Police Department (Official) on Saturday, July 16, 2022

According to officials, he was last seen on Friday, July 15, between 8:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. at St Dominic’s Hospital in Hinds County, walking in an unknown direction.

