Assault suspect arrested in Jasper Co.

Richard G. Glispy, 42.
Richard G. Glispy, 42.(Jasper County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A man was arrested on multiple assault charges, including assault on a police officer, in Jasper County on Friday.

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department responded to a disturbance call on County Road 812 near the Jones County line around 1:50 p.m.

According to the sheriff’s department, Deputy Taylor Reed was met by several individuals that were in a physical altercation. Reed encountered 42-year-old Richard G. Glispy, who was allegedly armed with a knife and had assaulted several family members.

Reed attempted to take Glispy into custody when the suspect tried to go for another knife. A struggle followed, and Reed was able to take Glispy into custody with assistance from other family members.

Glispy was charged with assault on a police officer, two counts of aggravated assault and one count of aggravated domestic violence.

Glispy is also on parole with the Mississippi Department of Corrections, which placed an MDOC hold on him.

