Brand new business sees success despite inflation

PURVIS, Miss. (WDAM) - Today is National Ice Cream day and there is a new local shop on the block.

At The Shoppe Ice Cream and More, everyone believes in service with a smile.

According to owner Van Jones they’re not only serving ice cream, but serving the community with a great experience.

“The Shoppe is a place for community, where we want families and friends to come in and enjoy a cup of coffee, grab some ice cream, grab some lunch and just come together,” Jones said. “Unity is the buzz word for us and we’re just excited to be here in the City of Purvis.”

Like many Pine Belt business owners, Jones is seeing the impact of inflation firsthand, but said he and his team are rolling with the punches and will continue to do the best they can.

“Perishable goods are expensive,” Jones said. “We found that out the hard way, but we make minor adjustments here and there. We cut back when we can, increase when we can. We’ve just been working tirelessly to provide a good service and great product for the community.”

Jones said this is the second week of operation and the community response has been amazing.

“We’ve been showing them the love,” Jones said. “They’ve been showing us the love, as well.”

Jones said he’s excited to be part of the community and to have just surpassed 3,000 followers on Facebook.

“We want to reciprocate that love,” Jones said. “They’ve been great. They’ve come out every day we’ve been open and supported us.”

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.