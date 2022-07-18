Win Stuff
Bikers visit Jones County Rest Home

Bikers pay surprise visit.
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 7:38 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Bikers from across the Pine Belt made a special trip to Ellisville Saturday.

Bout’s Routes Riders Club make the trek from Morton to Raleigh and finally to Ellisville to share some joy.

“We had some 20 bikes when we started,” Club founder Greg Boutwell said. “Our first stop was at Mississippi Care Center in Morton, Mississippi.

“We had some more bikes waiting on us there. We left there and went to Mississippi Care Center in Raleigh, and after Raleigh, we stopped at Taylorsville for lunch and came (to Jones County Rest Home) for the last stop.”

Bout’s Routes Riders Club members said since they’re going to get out and ride anyway, they might as well make somebody smile while doing it.

“It’s something that we can do to kinda give back to the community,” Boutwell said. “These people that live up here don’t get to get out and have the everyday life and hear the sounds and stuff like we do.”

Boutwell said that he wants this to become a regular event for the group of riders.

“I’m hoping we can start doing these nursing home rides at least every other month,” Boutwell said. “just pick one or two and maybe do two of them a day and just do different ones each month.”

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

