AAA: Mississippi leads nation in teen-driving fatal crashes, smartphones a top distraction

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 11:07 AM CDT
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - According to AAA, Mississippi leads the country with the most teen driver-related deadly crashes during the summer months between 2011-2020.

It was reported in 2020 that nearly 40% of Mississippi’s fatal crashes involved teen drivers during the period between Memorial Day and Labor day, which is also the 100 deadliest days for teen drivers.

“There are more daily deaths in crashes involving teen drivers during the summer months than the rest of the year because teens tend to have more unstructured time behind the wheel,” said AAA spokesperson Don Redman. “Parents should encourage teens to double down on staying focused when driving, buckling up for every ride, and driving within posted speed limits.”

“Distraction plays a role in nearly six out of ten teen crashes, which is four times as many as official estimates based on police reports, with the top distractions being “talking to passengers and interacting with smartphones,” the report stated.

Speeding and not fastening seatbelts are also top reasons for teen-driver deaths, with 60% of teenagers killed as a result of not wearing a seatbelt and 30% of fatal crashes involving speeding.

AAA also reported that research from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety found that when a teen driver has only teen passengers in their vehicle, the fatality rate for everyone involved in the crash increases by 51 percent.

“Nationwide, 7,124 people died in teen driver-related summertime crashes from 2011 to 2020,” AAA stated. “It is nearly half of the total number of those killed in teen-driver crashes for the entire rest of the year. In 2020 alone, 850 people were killed during the 100 deadliest days, nearly a 20% increase from the 716 deaths the previous year.”

