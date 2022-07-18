2022 SEC Football Media Days happening this week
Published: Jul. 12, 2022
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The 2022 SEC Media Days have officially kicked off in Atlanta!
The four-day event takes place July 18th through the 21st inside the Omni Atlanta Hotel, which is connected to the CNN Center. The event gives coaches and some of their key players a chance to talk with the media about the upcoming season while allowing fans to watch.
The Southeastern Conference released the official list of student-athletes and coaches that will be in attendance and on which day:
MONDAY
TUESDAY
- Alabama - Nick Saban
- Mississippi State - Mike Leach
- South Carolina - Shane Beamer
- Vanderbilt - Clark Lea
WEDNESDAY
THURSDAY
Student-athletes in attendance:
Alabama
- Will Anderson Jr., LB, Junior
- Jordan Battle, DB, Senior
- Bryce Young, QB, Junior
Arkansas
- Jalen Catalon, S, Junior
- KJ Jefferson, QB, Junior
- Bumper Pool, LB, Senior
Auburn
- Tank Bigsby, RB, Junior
- Derick Hall, Edge, Senior
- John Samuel Shenker, TE, Senior
Florida
- Anthony Richardson, QB, Sophomore
- Richard Gouraige, OL, Junior
- Ventrell Miller, LB, Senior
Georgia
- Stetson Bennett, QB, Senior
- Nolan Smith, LB, Senior
- Sedrick Van Pran, OL, Sophomore
Kentucky
- Will Levis, QB, Senior
- Kenneth Horsey, OG, Senior
- DeAndre Square, ILB, Senior
LSU
- Jack Bech, WR, Sophomore
- Mike Jones, Jr., LB, Junior
- BJ Ojulari, DE, Junior
Ole Miss
- Nick Broeker, OL, Senior
- Cedric Johnson, DE, Junior
- Jonathan Mingo, WR, Senior
Mississippi State
- Jaden Crumedy, DT, Graduate Senior
- Nathaniel Watson, LB, Graduate Senior
- Austin Williams, WR, Graduate Senior
Missouri
- Barrett Banister, WR, Graduate Senior
- Martez Manuel, DB, Senior
- Isaiah McGuire, DL, Senior
South Carolina
- Jovaughn Gwyn, OL, Senior
- Dakereon Joyner, WR, Senior
- Zacch Pickens, DL, Senior
Tennessee
- Trevon Flowers, S, Senior
- Hendon Hooker, QB, Graduate Senior
- Cedric Tillman, WR, Graduate Senior
Texas A&M
- Demani Richardson, DB, Senior
- Layden Robinson, OL, Junior
- Ainias Smith, WR/AP, Senior
Vanderbilt
- Ben Bresnahan, TE, Graduate Senior
- Anfernee Orji, LB, Senior
- Mike Wright, QB, Junior
