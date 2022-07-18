Win Stuff
2022 SEC Football Media Days happening this week

SEC Logo
SEC Logo(WYMT)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 24 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The 2022 SEC Media Days have officially kicked off in Atlanta!

The four-day event takes place July 18th through the 21st inside the Omni Atlanta Hotel, which is connected to the CNN Center. The event gives coaches and some of their key players a chance to talk with the media about the upcoming season while allowing fans to watch.

The Southeastern Conference released the official list of student-athletes and coaches that will be in attendance and on which day:

MONDAY

TUESDAY

WEDNESDAY

THURSDAY

Student-athletes in attendance:

Alabama

  • Will Anderson Jr., LB, Junior
  • Jordan Battle, DB, Senior
  • Bryce Young, QB, Junior

Arkansas

  • Jalen Catalon, S, Junior
  • KJ Jefferson, QB, Junior
  • Bumper Pool, LB, Senior

Auburn

  • Tank Bigsby, RB, Junior
  • Derick Hall, Edge, Senior
  • John Samuel Shenker, TE, Senior

Florida

  • Anthony Richardson, QB, Sophomore
  • Richard Gouraige, OL, Junior
  • Ventrell Miller, LB, Senior

Georgia

  • Stetson Bennett, QB, Senior
  • Nolan Smith, LB, Senior
  • Sedrick Van Pran, OL, Sophomore

Kentucky

  • Will Levis, QB, Senior
  • Kenneth Horsey, OG, Senior
  • DeAndre Square, ILB, Senior

LSU

  • Jack Bech, WR, Sophomore
  • Mike Jones, Jr., LB, Junior
  • BJ Ojulari, DE, Junior

Ole Miss

  • Nick Broeker, OL, Senior
  • Cedric Johnson, DE, Junior
  • Jonathan Mingo, WR, Senior

Mississippi State

  • Jaden Crumedy, DT, Graduate Senior
  • Nathaniel Watson, LB, Graduate Senior
  • Austin Williams, WR, Graduate Senior

Missouri

  • Barrett Banister, WR, Graduate Senior
  • Martez Manuel, DB, Senior
  • Isaiah McGuire, DL, Senior

South Carolina

  • Jovaughn Gwyn, OL, Senior
  • Dakereon Joyner, WR, Senior
  • Zacch Pickens, DL, Senior

Tennessee

  • Trevon Flowers, S, Senior
  • Hendon Hooker, QB, Graduate Senior
  • Cedric Tillman, WR, Graduate Senior

Texas A&M

  • Demani Richardson, DB, Senior
  • Layden Robinson, OL, Junior
  • Ainias Smith, WR/AP, Senior

Vanderbilt

  • Ben Bresnahan, TE, Graduate Senior
  • Anfernee Orji, LB, Senior
  • Mike Wright, QB, Junior

