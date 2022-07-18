Win Stuff
2 arrested after meth, firearm seized during drug bust in Sunrise

Christopher Channing Russell, 37 (left), and Wendy Nicole Strange (right), 41, both of Petal, were arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute while in possession of a firearm.(Forrest County Sheriff's Office)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Two people were arrested in Forrest County Monday after illegal drugs were seized from a home during a search warrant.

According to the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, the 12th Circuit Court Narcotics Enforcement Team carried out the search warrant at a residence in the Sunrise community.

Agents were able to seize more than an ounce of methamphetamine, as well as a firearm.

FCSO says Christopher Channing Russell, 37, and Wendy Nicole Strange, 41, both of Petal, were arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute while in possession of a firearm.

Both suspects were taken to the Forrest County Adult Detention Center where they are waiting for their initial court appearance.

12NET is made up of agents from the Forrest County and Perry County sheriff’s offices and the Hattiesburg and Petal police departments.

Parents of Mississippi 5-year-old arrested after child went missing for hours

