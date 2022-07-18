1 dead following shooting in Wayne Co.; MBI, sheriff’s department investigating

Win Stuff
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - An early morning shooting has left one person dead in Wayne County.

According to Wayne County Sheriff Jody Ashley, the department received a report of a shooting on Monday around 2:45 a.m. on U.S. Highway 45 North near the intersection on Chapparal Road.

Ashley said the person who was killed was a juvenile, but no other information has been provided.

The case is still being investigated by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

