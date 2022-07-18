Win Stuff
07/18 Ryan’s “Muggy” Monday Morning Forecast

Still muggy out there, and our temperature is going to ramp up over the next few days.
By Ryan Mahan
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Good morning, Pine Belt!

Thank you for your patience with today’s forecast post...I was locked out of a few of the systems I needed to do that this morning. Not too big of a deal though since it’s another textbook summer day in South Mississippi. Today’s high will max out at 92 in Hattiesburg, right at the seasonal average for this time of year. Expect a few showers this afternoon thanks to the combination a nearby short-wave low pressure feature and daytime heating. Still not going to be a washout so I’m going with the slightly-higher-than-average chance of 30%, mostly between the hours of 3-7, and non-severe. That doesn’t mean a thunderstorm can’t overperform and earn a warning, but it isn’t something you should plan your day around. The next few days will be drier, with only a stray/pop-up shower possible through Thursday. After that, we’ll see a rainy day to end the week before the drier days return.

Throughout it all though the temperature will linger in the mid-to-upper 90s, with the only exceptions being when the cooling afternoon showers pop up. Couple that with our rising humidity and we’ll be in heat advisory territory a few times in the upcoming days.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

