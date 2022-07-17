Train stopped throughout Ellisville

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Mechanical issues have stopped a train dead on its tracks in Ellisville.

Currently, most access points to cross the tracks are not passable except through South Front Street and the Mississippi 590 Bypass, both in Ellisville.

At 10:30 a.m. Sunday, the Jones County Emergency Management Agency was notified about the train’s unscheduled stop.

Jones County EMA Executive Director Paul Sheffield said that the stop was not an emergency situation, but just a mechanical issue.

The train currently is being repaired and will continue passing through the city once the problem is fixed.

