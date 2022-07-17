Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Top Of Class
Advertisement

Train stopped throughout Ellisville

Mechanical issues had most of the track crossings in Ellisville blocked by a stalled train...
Mechanical issues had most of the track crossings in Ellisville blocked by a stalled train Sunday.(Sophia Hilmar)
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Mechanical issues have stopped a train dead on its tracks in Ellisville.

Currently, most access points to cross the tracks are not passable except through South Front Street and the Mississippi 590 Bypass, both in Ellisville.

At 10:30 a.m. Sunday, the Jones County Emergency Management Agency was notified about the train’s unscheduled stop.

Jones County EMA Executive Director Paul Sheffield said that the stop was not an emergency situation, but just a mechanical issue.

The train currently is being repaired and will continue passing through the city once the problem is fixed.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Ashton Dantzler, 32, Purvis, was arrested Thursday afternoon by HPD officers and MBN agents.
Purvis man arrested on drug, weapon charges
2022 Miss Hospitality crowning getting nearer.
Miss Hernando becomes Miss Hospitality
Two suspects responsible for carjacking pregnant woman
Carjackers point gun at pregnant woman’s belly before stealing car
The investigation continues into a Thursday night "officer-involved" shooting in Forrest County...
Victim identified after officer-involved shooting; FCSO issues statement
A woman in West Virginia has awakened from a coma after being attacked two years ago.
Woman wakes from 2-year coma; brother arrested in attack, authorities say

Latest News

Children got free backpacks and school supplies during an annual community day at Sandy T....
Gavin Park hosts annual Community Day/Backpack Giveaway
Community Day/Backpack Giveaway a big hit in Laurel
Community Day/Backpack Giveaway a big hit in Laurel
Purvis Youth Sports found a way to beat the heat Saturday.
Nearly 100 kids show up for PYS ‘Free Water Day’
Purvis Youth Sports found a way to beat the heat Saturday.
Purvis youth enjoy 'Water Day'