Nearly 100 kids show up for PYS ‘Free Water Day’

PURVIS, Miss. (WDAM) - Saturday turned into a wet and wild time for about 100 kids at the Purvis Youth Sports baseball fields as the organization hosted its first “Free Water Day.”

Kids came out and hurled water balloons and played in the sprinkler provided by a local volunteer fire department.

Free food and drink also were at hand.

“We had about 100 come out for our water day,” said Katie Martin, PYS Booster Club public relations officer. “They had a lot of fun.

“We had over 2,000 water balloons launched and they had such a good time with the Southeast Lamar Volunteer Fire Department. It was a great day for Purvis Youth Sports and for our community to come together.”

PYS also announced that it had extended the deadline for its shoe drive for developing countries.

For those interested in donating new or gently-used shoes, e-mail Purvis Youth Sports at pysboosterclub@gmail.com

