Miss Hospitality’s Top 10 finalists named

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The top 10 contestants vying for the 2022 Miss Hospitality title were announced Saturday night at the Saenger Theater in downtown Hattiesburg.

Forty young ladies started the competition.

The remaining 10 include:

Aubree Dillon, Madison County

Anna Kaitlyn Ashley, Magee

Ellis Ann Jackson, Starkville

Emily Warren, Pontotoc

Hannah Grace Crain, Hernando

Jaycee Drew Jansen, Booneville

Katherine Bishop, Pike County

Lexie Kent, New Albany

Peyton Rounsaville, Greene County

Rachel Shoemaker, Smith County

Along with the title and tiara, contestants are competing for thousands of dollars in scholarships

Earlier Saturday, Ashley, Dillon, Jackson and Shoemaker were awarded the Jay Slaughter Memorial Scholarship for 90-second speeches showcasing the state’s history, tourism resources and business assets.

Rounsaville was awarded this year’s social media scholarship, sponsored by the Mississippi Tourism Association.

Keaton Boyd (Walthall County) took home the top ad sales scholarship for generating the most community support for the state competition.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.