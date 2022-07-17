Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Top Of Class
Advertisement

Miss Hospitality’s Top 10 finalists named

A competition with 40 young ladies was whittled down to the top 10 at the 2022 Miss Hospitality event.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 9:05 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The top 10 contestants vying for the 2022 Miss Hospitality title were announced Saturday night at the Saenger Theater in downtown Hattiesburg.

Forty young ladies started the competition.

The remaining 10 include:

  • Aubree Dillon, Madison County
  • Anna Kaitlyn Ashley, Magee
  • Ellis Ann Jackson, Starkville
  • Emily Warren, Pontotoc
  • Hannah Grace Crain, Hernando
  • Jaycee Drew Jansen, Booneville
  • Katherine Bishop, Pike County
  • Lexie Kent, New Albany
  • Peyton Rounsaville, Greene County
  • Rachel Shoemaker, Smith County

Along with the title and tiara, contestants are competing for thousands of dollars in scholarships

Earlier Saturday, Ashley, Dillon, Jackson and Shoemaker were awarded the Jay Slaughter Memorial Scholarship for 90-second speeches showcasing the state’s history, tourism resources and business assets.

Rounsaville was awarded this year’s social media scholarship, sponsored by the Mississippi Tourism Association.

Keaton Boyd (Walthall County) took home the top ad sales scholarship for generating the most community support for the state competition.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

The investigation continues into a Thursday night "officer-involved" shooting in Forrest County...
Victim identified after officer-involved shooting; FCSO issues statement
A Hattiesburg man was shot and killed tonight after an alleged altercation with deputies from...
UPDATE: Hattiesburg man dead, Forrest Co. deputy injured in altercation
Ashton Dantzler, 32, Purvis, was arrested Thursday afternoon by HPD officers and MBN agents.
Purvis man arrested on drug, weapon charges
Carl E. Logan Jr., 47, was arrested and charged with disturbing the peace, possession of drug...
Man arrested on multiple charges in Perry Co.
Leigh Anne Lewis, 31, was arrested Wednesday and charged with sexual assault by correctional...
Correctional officer charged after having sexual relationship with inmate, sheriff says

Latest News

2022 Miss Hospitality crowning getting nearer.
Miss Hospitality competition enters final stages
The 44th annual Mississippi Watermelon Festival featured watermelon eating contests and other...
44th Mississippi Watermelon Festival held in Smith County
The 44th annual Watermelon Festival was a hit
The 44th annual Watermelon Festival was a hit
A farewell brunch was held for contestants in the 2022 Mississippi Miss Hospitality Competition...
Miss Hospitality contestants gather for farewell brunch at USM