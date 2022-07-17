Miss Hospitality contestants gather for farewell brunch at USM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Contestants for the 2022 Mississippi Miss Hospitality competition gathered with their families and event organizers for a farewell brunch.

The group gathered Saturday morning at the Thad Cochran Center at the University of Southern Mississippi.

Presentations for the top three speech winners were made and 2021′s Mississippi Miss Hospitality, Jane Granberry, also addressed contestants for one last time before Saturday evening’s finals competition.

“This year feels like it’s flown by so fast and I’ve done so many things that I’m very proud of and hope to continue with the new Miss Hospitality helping from the former side,” Granberry said. “I know how to talk to people, I know how to network, I know how to contact people for interviews, if I were to say, go into marketing, go into (public relations),

“I know how to make those connections and I feel very confident in that, so I think that’s the more over-arching thing that Miss Hospitality has given me on a surface level, but underneath, I’ve met so many incredible people and they’ve really defined by year of service and made it much worthwhile.”

The 2022 competition marks the 73rd competition for Miss Hospitality. It has been held in Hattiesburg for the past 25 years.

