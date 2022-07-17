Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Top Of Class
Advertisement

Miss Hospitality contestants gather for farewell brunch at USM

Contestants start final day with brunch
By Charles Herrington
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Contestants for the 2022 Mississippi Miss Hospitality competition gathered with their families and event organizers for a farewell brunch.

The group gathered Saturday morning at the Thad Cochran Center at the University of Southern Mississippi.

Presentations for the top three speech winners were made and 2021′s Mississippi Miss Hospitality, Jane Granberry, also addressed contestants for one last time before Saturday evening’s finals competition.

“This year feels like it’s flown by so fast and I’ve done so many things that I’m very proud of and hope to continue with the new Miss Hospitality helping from the former side,” Granberry said. “I know how to talk to people, I know how to network, I know how to contact people for interviews, if I were to say, go into marketing, go into (public relations),

“I know how to make those connections and I feel very confident in that, so I think that’s the more over-arching thing that Miss Hospitality has given me on a surface level, but underneath, I’ve met so many incredible people and they’ve really defined by year of service and made it much worthwhile.”

The 2022 competition marks the 73rd competition for Miss Hospitality. It has been held in Hattiesburg for the past 25 years.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

The investigation continues into a Thursday night "officer-involved" shooting in Forrest County...
Victim identified after officer-involved shooting; FCSO issues statement
A Hattiesburg man was shot and killed tonight after an alleged altercation with deputies from...
UPDATE: Hattiesburg man dead, Forrest Co. deputy injured in altercation
Ashton Dantzler, 32, Purvis, was arrested Thursday afternoon by HPD officers and MBN agents.
Purvis man arrested on drug, weapon charges
Carl E. Logan Jr., 47, was arrested and charged with disturbing the peace, possession of drug...
Man arrested on multiple charges in Perry Co.
Leigh Anne Lewis, 31, was arrested Wednesday and charged with sexual assault by correctional...
Correctional officer charged after having sexual relationship with inmate, sheriff says

Latest News

Miss Hospitality contestants spent part of Friday signing autographs at Turtle Creek Mall in...
Miss Hospitality contestants meet the public
Community Day & Backpack Giveaway set for Saturday in Laurel
11th annual Community Day/Backpack Giveaway set for Saturday
Petal 3-D School ribbon cutting Friday afternoon.
Petal 3-D School dedicates new building
Lt. Myranda Estudiante (center left) and Lt. Victor Estudiante enjoy a reception at the...
Reception held for new Hattiesburg Salvation Army commanders