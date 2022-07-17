Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Top Of Class
Advertisement

Large crowd comes out for 19th annual Jackson Black Rodeo

By Quentin Smith
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 10:46 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The 19th annual Jackson Black Rodeo was back in the Capital City this weekend.

Hundreds poured into the Mississippi Fairgrounds to be a part of the fun-filled event.

For many who came out, they’ve attended the rodeo for years and are happy to continue their tradition by coming out to the event again this year.

Those in attendance were cheering, grooving, and having a good time.

Each spectator had different parts of the rodeo that they say stood out to them the most during the rodeo.

“The fellowshipping with everybody first of all, and then we actually love to see the bull riding, and we like to see the little children on the relay races,” said Regina Collins, who was one of the hundreds attending the rodeo.

“I like all of it,” said Gary Dupree, who traveled from Louisiana to be a part of the rodeo. “I mean, everything about it is a family event, so I mean, how can you not enjoy a family event where the oldest to the youngest, no specific part of it, just enjoying it all.”

“We put a lot of manpower, and we put a lot of logistics into the security phase and the planning for the event, and we are just thankful that it turned out the way that it has,” said Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones. “Everybody is in place, and it is a well security event this evening.”

There was an increased police presence during this weekend’s event.

The Jackson and Capital Police Departments, as well as the Hinds County Sheriff’s Departments were on scene, both indoors and outdoors, providing security.

The sheriff said no injuries have been reported at the rodeo.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walmart announced Sunday morning that its store in Hattiesburg off U.S. 49 will be closed "till...
Hattiesburg Walmart on U.S. 49 closed until July 23
2022 Miss Hospitality crowning getting nearer.
Miss Hernando becomes Miss Hospitality
Mechanical issues had most of the track crossings in Ellisville blocked by a stalled train...
Train stopped throughout Ellisville
Abortion Rights Protest in Hattiesburg
Abortion rights protest held in Hattiesburg
Lamar County's Sophie Pitts was crowned Distinguished Young Woman of Mississippi Saturday night...
Lamar County woman wins DYW crown

Latest News

Report: Officer-involved shooting occurs while authorities respond to suicide call in Natchez
Purvis has a new spot to cater to those who hanker for a cool remedy to a sweet tooth.
Brand new business sees success despite inflation
Purvis has a new spot to cater to those who hanker for a cool remedy to a sweet tooth.
International ice cream day celebrated at The Shoppe.
Shoes will be donated to people in developing countries.
Purvis Youth Sports to extend its shoe drive
New ‘988′ suicide hotline rolls out to help with mental health emergencies