Lamar County woman wins DYW crown

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Miss Hospitality wasn’t the only young woman crowned Saturday night.

After three nights of competition at Evangel Temple, Sophie Pitts from Lamar County was named “2023 Distinguished Young Woman of Mississippi.”

In addition to taking home the coveted title she also claimed awards in the talent and fitness categories and won a preliminary award in self-expression.

Pitts said this past week, she’s learned to be patient in order to be her best self, and that DYW program was a great way for a young women to gain confidence.

“In order to be my best self, I have to be my personal best and not what other people (think), not their personal best,” Pitts said. “I really have to work within myself to be my best, but I can’t wait to inspire other people to join the program and participate in Distinguished Young Woman.

“I would tell them if you don’t try, you never know. It’s really been a great confidence builder for me and I think that’s great for any young woman to have, (something) to build their confidence up, and this is a great program to do that.”

Pitts will spend the next year in preparation before heading to Mobile, Ala., to compete for the title of “Distinguished Young Women of America.”

Preliminary Awards

Friday night

Self Expression

Pearl River County – Leah Cacioppo

Jones County – Micah Hill

Lamar County – Sophie Pitts

Pascagoula – Kennedy Williams

Talent

Madison County – Marisa Davidson

Rankin County – Sloan Berry

Hinds County – Alena Trotter

Lauderdale County – Ava Temple

Scholastics

Smith County – Haidyn Houston

Starkville – Katelyn Kaplan

Petal – Laci Pitts

Madison County – Marisa Davidson

Fitness

Lauderdale County – Ava Temple

Harrison County – Madeline Henderson

Pearl River County – Leah Cacioppo

Starkville – Katelyn Kaplan

Saturday Night

Top 10

Lauderdale County – Ava Temple

Petal – Laci Pitts

Pascagoula – Kennedy Williams

East Jackson County – Caitlin McCullough

Lamar County – Sophie Pitts

Pearl River County – Leah Cacioppo

Madison County – Marisa Davidson

Starkville – Katelyn Kaplan

Rankin County – Sloan Berry

Lafayette County - Keira Serrano

Top five

Distinguished Young Woman of MS 2023: Lamar County – Sophie Pitts

First Alternate: Rankin County – Sloan Berry

Second Alternate: Starkville – Katelyn Kaplan

Third Alternate: Lauderdale County - Ava Temple

Individual awards

“Be Your Best Self” Award: Hinds County – Alena Trotter

Beth Finch Memorial “Spirit” Award: Winston County – Sadie Stevenson

Overall Fitness Award: Lamar County – Sophie Pitts

Overall Self-Expression Award: South Lowndes County - Hailey Pushis

Overall Talent Award: Lamar County - Sophie Pitts

Overall Scholastic Award: Rankin County - Sloan Berry

