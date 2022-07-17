Win Stuff
JPD: Man shot in left arm while standing in yard

(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was shot in the left arm on Belmede Place in Jackson on Saturday evening.

Deputy Chief Deric Hearn says 29-year-old Khavaris Hill was standing outside in the yard when a man approached him and shot him.

According to Chief Hearn, Hill drove himself to UMMC and is in stable condition.

The suspect’s name has not been given at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

