JPD investigating homicide after car is found riddled with bullets on I-55 entrance ramp

By Brendan Hall
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred on Sunday afternoon.

JPD Public Information Officer Sam Brown says witnesses told officers that suspects fired multiple shots into the victim’s white Hyundai Elantra at the Exxon on Hanging Moss Road and Northside Drive.

According to Brown, the back seat passenger, a male, died as a result of the shooting.

Brown says the front passenger, 24, was shot multiple times and transported to UMMC. He is in critical condition.

He tells us that the driver was not shot, but he was not able to say why the driver stopped at the entrance ramp on I-55 South Frontage Road and Northside Drive.

3 on Your Side counted at least five bullet holes in the car along with blood on the passenger side door. There was also a pair of flip-flops outside of the vehicle.

Police took a purse and what appeared to be a handgun as evidence. The victims’ names have not been released at this time. No motive or leads on suspects were mentioned in the press release.

