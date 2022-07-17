Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Top Of Class
Advertisement

Hannah’s Sunday Forecast

This evening will be warm and temperatures fall into the low 90s. There is a 20% chance for scattered showers as we go through the evening. Overnight lows will be in the mid 70s.
By Hannah Hayes
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This evening will be warm and temperatures fall into the low 90s. There is a 20% chance for scattered showers as we go through the evening. Overnight lows will be in the low 70s across the area.

Tomorrow temperatures will rise into the high 80s to low 90s across the area. There is a 50% chance of rain as we go throughout the day and scattered thunderstorms are possible.

Tuesday we will see mostly cloudy skies with highs in the high 90s. There is a 20% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 90s. There is a 20% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms across the area.

Thursday we will be seeing temperatures in the high 90s. There is a 20% chance for showers and thunderstorms as we go throughout the day.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Walmart announced Sunday morning that its store in Hattiesburg off U.S. 49 will be closed "till...
Hattiesburg Walmart on U.S. 49 closed until July 23
2022 Miss Hospitality crowning getting nearer.
Miss Hernando becomes Miss Hospitality
Ashton Dantzler, 32, Purvis, was arrested Thursday afternoon by HPD officers and MBN agents.
Purvis man arrested on drug, weapon charges
Two suspects responsible for carjacking pregnant woman
Carjackers point gun at pregnant woman’s belly before stealing car
The investigation continues into a Thursday night "officer-involved" shooting in Forrest County...
Victim identified after officer-involved shooting; FCSO issues statement

Latest News

This evening will be warm and temperatures fall into the low 90s. There is a 20% chance for...
Hannah's Sunday Forecast
Tomorrow temperatures will rise into the high 80s to low 90s across the area. There is a 20%...
Hannah’s Saturday Forecast
Tomorrow temperatures will rise into the high 80s to low 90s across the area. There is a 20%...
Hannah's Saturday Forecast
Patrick's Friday PM Forecast 7/15
Lower rain chances this weekend with hotter weather next week