Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Top Of Class
Advertisement

Hannah’s Saturday Forecast

By Hannah Hayes
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This evening will be warm and temperatures fall into the low 90s. There is a 20% chance for scattered showers as we go through the evening. Overnight lows will be in the low 70s across the area.

Tomorrow temperatures will rise into the high 80s to low 90s across the area. There is a 20% chance of rain as we go throughout the day and scattered thunderstorms are possible.

Monday we will see mostly cloudy skies with highs in the low 90s. There is a 20% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low 90s. There is a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms across the area.

Wednesday we will be seeing temperatures in the low 90s once again. There is a 20% chance for showers and thunderstorms as we go throughout the day.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

The investigation continues into a Thursday night "officer-involved" shooting in Forrest County...
Victim identified after officer-involved shooting; FCSO issues statement
A Hattiesburg man was shot and killed tonight after an alleged altercation with deputies from...
UPDATE: Hattiesburg man dead, Forrest Co. deputy injured in altercation
Ashton Dantzler, 32, Purvis, was arrested Thursday afternoon by HPD officers and MBN agents.
Purvis man arrested on drug, weapon charges
Carl E. Logan Jr., 47, was arrested and charged with disturbing the peace, possession of drug...
Man arrested on multiple charges in Perry Co.
Leigh Anne Lewis, 31, was arrested Wednesday and charged with sexual assault by correctional...
Correctional officer charged after having sexual relationship with inmate, sheriff says

Latest News

Tomorrow temperatures will rise into the high 80s to low 90s across the area. There is a 20%...
Hannah's Saturday Forecast
Patrick's Friday PM Forecast 7/15
Lower rain chances this weekend with hotter weather next week
Patrick's Friday PM Forecast 7/15
Patrick's Friday PM Forecast 7/15
07/15 Ryan's "Fancy" Friday Morning Forecast
07/15 Ryan’s ‘fancy’ Friday morning forecast