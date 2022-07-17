Gavin Park hosts annual Community Day/Backpack Giveaway

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Sandy T. Gavin Park hosted a special annual back-to-school event Saturday.

The 11th annual Community Day/Backpack Giveaway was held by Jones County Supervisor Travares Comegys and many volunteers.

Hamburger and chicken lunches were provided.

“I think they really like it, they enjoy it,” said Eric Green, a volunteer who was cooking hamburgers for the children. “There was a bigger crowd this year than we had last year.”

Laurel firefighters also were on hand to meet with kids.

Children got free backpacks and school supplies.

“It’s nice for them to do this because the parents, they need help and some parents can’t afford it,” said Zamariah Cooley, a 10-year-old student who attended the event.

Barbara Plummer brought her grandchildren to the event.

“It’s a great deal, a very great deal, and this is a very relaxing place,” Plummer said.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.