Abortion rights protest held in Hattiesburg

By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg residents gathered Saturday at the Forrest County Circuit Courthouse to protest the United States Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade.

“People are wanting to be involved and so that’s what I attribute our turnout to, " said Miranda Estes, Hattiesburg organizer for Planned Parenthood Southeast, “People are upset and they want to be involved and they want to find community in all of this.

“So, that’s why we’re here.”

Participants carried signs, listened to speeches and chanted in unison.

University of Southern Mississippi Anthropology Society President Jena Dittman said Saturday was important because it not only gave people a chancer to be heard but also allowed for people to listen.

“The thing is, if you don’t have a space to talk and you don’t have people that are willing to actively listen, you’re not going to feel included and so that’s one of the biggest things that I want to let students know is that there’s spaces at USM that you can go and you can be included and you can talk and they’ll listen to you,” Dittman said.

Wes Shaffer talked about the experience.

“We are subjecting children, queer folk, and multiple people who have these reproductive rights taken away,” Shaffer said. “And then again, it’s not just affecting one particular group because we do know trans people can have babies, men can have babies, and so can non-binary people, so right now it’s affecting millions who won’t have the access to reproductive rights.”

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

