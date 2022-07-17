44th Mississippi Watermelon Festival held in Smith County

MIZE, Miss. (WDAM) - Thousands people have come to Smith County this weekend for live music, arts and crafts and all the watermelon they could eat.

It’s all part of the 44th annual Mississippi Watermelon Festival.

“We’re gonna walk in the creek, we’re gonna buy a bunch of stuff, we’re gonna eat a bunch of stuff and try not to get sunburned,” said Christine Davis, a visitor from Biloxi.

The weekend serves as a fundraiser for the Mize Volunteer Fire Department.

The event featured watermelon-eating contests, a car show and dozens of vendors selling clothing and gifts.

“It’s beautiful out here,” said Ivory Streeter, who was visiting from Hattiesburg. “It’s a little hot (Saturday), but the watermelon is good, it’s good company and the weather is good.”

The festival wrapped up Saturday night with a live concert by country music singer and Hattiesburg native Adam Doleac.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.